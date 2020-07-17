WWE News: Overlooked ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Expresses Frustration With Company On Social Media

Cesaro took a shot at the company on Twitter this week, suggesting that he’s unhappy about his current position as an enhancement talent in the company.

As documented by Sportskeeda, the superstar was responding to a poll on WWE’s Twitter page asking fans which wrestler they think is most underrated. Several social media users mentioned Cesaro in the comments section, which prompted the Friday Night SmackDown superstar to ask, “Did you get the answer you were looking for?”

The social media poll might have been used as a way to see which wrestlers the people want to see more of. If that’s the case, perhaps Cesaro will be given some long-overdue attention moving forward. The promotion often claims to listen to the Universe, after all.

However, Cesaro’s comment suggests that he agrees with the fans who believe that he’s underappreciated as a talent. WWE officials have a different view of the former United States Champion, as he’s reportedly too impressive for his own good.

Cesaro’s post comes in the wake of recent conversations about him being underutilized. As reported by The Inquisitr, Arn Anderson — who was a backstage producer for years — said that he upset officials by being too impressive in the ring as a heel. His moves are “too flashy” for the front office, according to the Hall of the Famer.

Cesaro is widely regarded as one of the most talented performers in WWE, but he’s never been given a big break. During Vince McMahon’s famous interview on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s podcast in 2014, the chairman said that Cesaro lacked the charisma to be a main eventer.

That interview appeared to have confirmed the fate of “The Swiss Superman” in the company. Even though he did receive some strong support from the fans afterward, he was never pushed beyond the midcard and tag team divisions. When McMahon has made his mind up, it takes a lot to change it.

The superstar has tasted some championship success since joining the roster in 2011, especially as a member of a duo. The Bar — which saw him join forces with Sheamus — is one of the most successful tag teams in recent memory. Cesaro does feature on television on a weekly basis, but it’s clear from the latest survey that his supporters want to see the performer reach even greater heights.

Cesaro has been teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura in 2020, but the duo has yet to capture championship gold together.