‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Seriously Injured In A Motorcycle Accident

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a shocking accident that will change Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) life forever. TV Line recently announced that the soap opera will start airing brand new episodes from Monday, July 20. The Inquisitr also dished some juicy spoilers for the week ahead.

Steffy’s ‘Me Time’ Leads To An Accident

As a single hard-working mother, Steffy will realize that she also has a life of her own. Longtime viewers will remember that pre-baby, she was an avid biker.

On Wednesday, July 22 she will jump on her motorcycle for some well-deserved “me time.” However, disaster will strike and Steffy will be involved in an accident. She and another vehicle will collide, leaving her seriously injured.

Bill Calls For Help

In a way, Steffy will be lucky that the other party to the accident is known to her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be shocked when he realizes that the injured biker is Steffy. He will be desperate to get her the help she needs and dials 9-1-1.

Soon, the medical services arrive and Steffy is rushed to ER. Bill will follow her to the hospital where he will want to know if she’s going to make it.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will be Steffy’s treating doctor. He will take swift action to try and save her life.

Tanner Novlan will debut as “Finn.” The actor is mostly known for his portrayal of a very bad actor in the Liberty Mutual commercials. The Inquisitr reported that Finn will eventually portray Steffy’s new love interest.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Bill Calls Ridge

Bill will be ridden with guilt when he sees Steffy in her hospital room. He is apologetic because he did not mean to crash into his granddaughter’s mother. As he sits with her, he realizes that he hasn’t let Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) know that his daughter was involved in an accident.

Dollar Bill will then call Ridge and tell him that Steffy’s at the hospital. Both Ridge and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will rush to the medical facility to see her.

According to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Steffy’s is in such bad shape that Brooke and Ridge will be shocked when they see her. They will fight back their emotions when they see her lying on the hospital bed.

It won’t be long before Ridge learns that Bill is responsible for his daughter’s state. He may not be able to contain his anger when he lays eyes on Bill again.