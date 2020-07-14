Addison Rae Shows Off Her Figure In A Black Bathing Suit

Addison Rae Easterling wowed fans with her most recent Instagram post.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on Monday, July 13, to share a photo of herself in a black bikini while showing off her incredible figure.

The 19-year-old social media star sported a black, relatively modest one-piece bathing suit. The suit featured the brand name “Moschino” in big white block letters across the front. This particular suit featured a round neckline.

Easterling posed in front of a gorgeous infinity pool that has appeared in some of her recent Instagram posts. The pool created an interesting visual effect, making it appear as if the blue water was cascading over the cliff and down the side. In the background was the stunning Los Angeles landscape, complete with mountains and large residential properties.

Easterling took the photo just as the sun was setting, with an orange glow visible on the horizon. She bundled her long dark hair up behind her head with both hands as she smiled for the camera with her eyes closed. She appeared to be wearing a moderate amount of makeup, including some mascara. She also accessorized with a gold chain necklace that spelled out her name.

While the teen’s stomach looked as flat as ever, there were rumors circulating recently that she could be pregnant. This came about after a fan account shared a TikTok video of Easterling in which she appeared to be using one hand to cover her stomach. However, she has maintained that she isn’t pregnant.

“No just insecure,” she commented, according to Us Weekly.

Easterling’s most recent post on Instagram attracted a lot of love online and soon surpassed over 5 million likes, as many of her posts on social media often do. She boasts a total of 23 million followers on the platform as well as over 50 million on TikTok. Many of her followers took to the comments section to compliment her on the photo and attempt to gain her attention or earn a reply.

“You look stunning as always,” one user wrote.

“You are beautiful, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” another fan assured Easterling.

“Don’t worry about the hate! You look incredible!” one more of Easterling’s fans wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Easterling has opened up about insecurities regarding her body in the past. She clapped back at Internet trolls earlier this year who made fun of her for gaining weight. While she noted that such comments did affect her self-esteem initially, she was determined to not let the negative remarks affect how she views herself moving forward.