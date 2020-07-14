Tina Turner Returns To Music With ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ Remix

Tina Turner has returned to the music scene with a collaborative remix of her 1980s hit “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” teaming up with Norwegian DJ Kygo, CNN reported, for her first release since 2008’s “I’m Ready,” a bonus track that was part of a greatest hits compilation.

“What’s Love Got To Do With It” was originally released in 1984, and earned Turner a Grammy for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Female Performer. The song was inducted into the Grammys Hall of Fame in 2012. It was Turner’s first and only time reaching the top of the Billboard charts, remaining in the No. 1 spot for three weeks.

The song appeared on Turner’s fifth studio album Private Dancer. It was also the title of her 1993 biopic, starring Angela Bassett as Turner and Laurence Fishbourne as her ex-husband Ike Turner.

The DJ announced the news with an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself alongside a beaming Turner, with the 80-year-old wearing a bold red lip and a black dress with a plunging neckline.

Kygo expressed his amazement that he was able to collaborate with Turner in the post’s caption, saying that “it feels surreal to work with such a legendary artist.”

Fans responded excitedly on Twitter, with one user saying it was “The news I needed to hear this morning.”

“Yes I know… I was shocked too!” another user tweeted. “Coming out of retirement to remix ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’… I love her!”

One fan was pleasantly surprised by the news, writing “I saw Tina Turner trending and almost had a breakdown… Thank God.”

Other users noted Kygo’s previous work, saying, “@KygoMusic seems to be doing a great job with rejuvenating old music by giving it a touch for the new generation.”

This is the second time Kygo, real name Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, has remixed an ’80s icon. Last year, his remix of Whitney Houston’s version of “Higher Love” — a cover of a song by British artist Steve Winwood — gave the singer her first posthumous entry into the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track was originally recorded in 1990. The remix appeared on Kygo’s third studio album, Golden Hour. He previously released albums Cloud Nine and Kids in Love.

He has also received critical acclaim for his remix with Ed Sheeran, “I See Fire” and his single “Firestone.” In 2018 the artist won Best Live Music Act at the International Dance Music Awards.