Andy Cohen Explains The Upside Of Filming ‘Watch What Happens Live’ At Home Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Andy Cohen claims the time away from his New York City studio has been a good thing.

Andy Cohen was forced to quit filming his late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, at the Bravo Clubhouse in New York City in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but according to the Real Housewives creator, he believes his time off from the studio was a good thing for his family.

During an appearance on Australia’s The Morning Show, via a report from News 7 on July 13, Andy said that when it comes to having an extended stay in The Hamptons, where he traveled to earlier this year after a bout with COVID-19 caused him to temporarily suspend new episodes of the show, being at home has been out of his “greatest joys” of the pandemic.

“I, like many other parents, have been able to spend so much more time with Ben, and it’s been fantastic,” Andy admitted.

Andy welcomed his son, via surrogate, in early 2019 after a very memorable and Real Housewives-studded baby shower in Beverly Hills, California. So, when it comes to enjoying more time with the young boy, Andy has been loving every minute of their together moments.

Looking back at the start of the pandemic in mid-March, Andy said that after learning he would have to film his talk show from his home in New York City, he quickly learned that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Right away, Andy knew that when it came to his health battle, he would likely be “out of the game” for a few weeks. So, rather than stay in the city, where the virus was spreading like wildfire, Andy relocated to The Hamptons and will remain in the New York town for the remainder of the summer.

Watch What Happens Live first premiered on Bravo on July 16, 2009.

Andy Cohen attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Andy wanted to donate his plasma after recovering from COVID-19 but was unable to do so due to so because he is a gay man. As the outlet explained, the FDA requires that gay men must abstain from sex for three months prior to donating blood. However, as he explained to viewers of Watch What Happens Live in April, no such rules exists for people of other sexual orientations.

“All donated blood is screened for HIV, and a rapid HIV test can be done in twenty minutes or less,” he said, according to Yahoo! “Why are members from my community being excluded from helping out when so many people are sick and dying?”