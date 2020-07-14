Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Latest Instagram Workout

Fitness model Hanna Oberg added a new workout video to her large Instagram collection in which she trained her abs.

The fitness trainer wore a white sports bra with thin spaghetti straps and a low neckline that left plenty of her upper body exposed, showing off her sculpted arms, shoulders, and upper back, and drawing the eye to a full-sleeve tattoo on her right arm. She paired the top with light-pink leggings that featured a high waistband and contoured to the curves of muscular backside, thighs, and calves.

For footwear, Hanna chose a pair of white Converse sneakers and white socks that extended to her calves. She accessorized with a black exercise watch, a thin necklace, and a ring on one hand. Her long, brunette tresses were styled in a bouncy ponytail high on her head and she appeared to have made up her face with a bit of eye makeup and pink lip gloss.

The ab workout took place at the gym where Hanna powered through the short routine on a black exercise mat. The workout did not require any equipment, relying on body weight for resistance, and included four exercises. Each exercise was featured in a separate video clip in the post.

Before jumping into the exercise circuit, Hanna showed off her enviable ab muscles. She lifted her chest and pulled down on the waistband of her leggings, flaunting the length of her midsection as she flexed her muscles. She shot a cheeky smile toward the camera and then began the first exercise, known as the cocoon. In this move, Hanna placed her back on the floor with her stomach facing the ceiling. She raised her arms over her head and extended her legs in front, slowly folding her body until she could hug her knees with her arms, and then repeating the move.

The second exercise was the bicycle crunch to toe touch. Hanna kept her legs extended in front of her, slightly raised off the floor, and her arms bent behind her head. She touched one knee to the opposite elbow and then lifted her leg straight up toward the ceiling, touching her toes with her outstretched hand.

The third exercise in the routine was the V-sit variation. Positioning her body in the V sit, Hanna bent one leg at the knee, straightening it back up, and then bending the other leg. The final exercise was the plank to toe tap.

The ab workout earned nearly 45,000 likes and close to 400 comments within the first day.