Caitlyn Jenner Says Parenting Her Multiple Children Was ‘Harder Than Transitioning’

Caitlyn Jenner said during a recent interview that being a dad is the most difficult thing she’s had to do in her life.

According to Hollywood Life, the former Olympian appeared on the first episode of Hollywood Disclosure with Serena DC. During the interview, Jenner told host Serena DC how hard it’s been raising all of her children through the years. Jenner has six biological children (Burt, Brandon, Brody, Cassie, Kendall and Kylie) and four stepchildren (Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian) from her marriage to Kris Jenner.

“Parenting, [is] obviously probably, out of everything you do in life, probably one of the most difficult things you can do,” she said on the show. “It’s harder than transitioning. Yeah, transitioning’s easy. Fix this, fix that, couple of great outfits. Boop, you’re off. Not with kids, OK.”

Jenner decided to transition back in 2014 and credits the decision for creating a stronger bond between her and her family. She admitted in the past that her struggles with her identity were a factor in why she couldn’t be as close to her kids as she wanted to be. Another issue was her dissolving marriages through the years. The I Am Cait alum was married to Chrystie Jenner and later to Linda Thompson before she and Kris married in 1991.

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians watched as Jenner became an integral part of the Kardashian family’s lives. She appeared to be hands-on with her youngest children, as well as the Kardashian kids. While Jenner appeared to perfectly blend in her children from her previous marriages into the one she had with Kris, her son Brandon Jenner recently shared that wasn’t the case.

In his book, To Me, He Was Just Dad, Brandon wrote that he didn’t see his father that often after she split from Thompson in 1986. When he and his siblings did get together with their dad, Brandon claimed the interactions seemed forced and to impress her dad’s fans.

“The effect of my parents’ souring relationship was that I didn’t see my father more than half a dozen times between ages eight and 25,” Brandon wrote. “Sadly, the infrequent exchanges felt more like staged photo opportunities than real bonding. We were one big happy family. For a day.”

Brandon ended the section of his book by explaining that he now speaks to Jenner frequently. Although Jenner’s older children have admitted to having a strained relationship with her, she remained close with Kendall and Kylie even after her divorce from Kris. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Jenner and her younger girls reportedly still make sure to keep in contact with each other.