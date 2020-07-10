Carrie Underwood’s ‘Awkward’ Throwback Photos Of Herself & Mike Fisher Have Brad Paisley Cracking Hobbit Jokes

Carrie wished her husband a happy anniversary and briefly recapped their love story.

Carrie Underwood paid tribute to her husband, former professional hockey player Mike Fisher, on their 10th wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post. The upload included a pair of throwback photos that had many of Carrie’s 9.7 million followers gushing over the couple’s “glow-ups,” but Mike’s photo made Brad Paisley think of The Hobbit.

In the old picture that Carrie shared, young Mike had a ribbon around his neck with a gold medal dangling from it. However, Brad thought that the medallion looked like a large ring. Carrie’s “Remind Me” duet partner compared it to the powerful piece of jewelry in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings movies.

“@mfisher1212 ‘s neck, he was a hobbit?!!! The one ring to rule them all!” read one of Brad’s remarks.

“Amazing. And is that the ring from Lord Of The Rings @mfisher1212,” a second comment read.

So far, Mike hasn’t responded to Brad’s playful ribbing.

Carrie didn’t reveal when the throwback photos of herself and Mike were taken, but they both appeared to be in their teens. Mike was pictured rocking a bowl-cut hairstyle, and he wore a flashy pink-and-blue patterned dress shirt with a black tie. As for Carrie, her blond hair was long and slightly fluffy, as if it had been permed in the not-too-distant past. She wore an over-sized Guess Jeans T-shirt and a pair of denim shorts. Neither Carrie nor Mike were smiling in their photos, which showed them with their lips pressed together in a similar manner.

In the caption of her post, Carrie wrote that she and Mike were both “awkward” when they were younger, but she noted that they both grew up to have pretty incredible lives. Her post also included a more recent snapshot that showed just how much they’ve changed since their younger years. Carrie was pictured wearing a colorful floral-print mini dress with a belted waist, while Mike was clad in a red plaid shirt and black shorts.

Carrie’s post included a brief recap of her and Mike’s love story, and she indicated that she wouldn’t be too thrilled if her husband ever attempted to rock a bowl cut again.

Carrie’s fans flocked to the comments section of her post to wish her and Mike a happy anniversary and to share their thoughts on her photos.

“The glow up is real,” wrote one commenter.

“Happy Anniversary and thanks for sharing photos that a lot of us have (cringe) from the 90s!” another fan remarked.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie recently revealed that she and Mike are enjoying a relaxing getaway at a ranch in Wyoming. She didn’t say whether it was an anniversary trip or if they brought their two children, 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah, with them.