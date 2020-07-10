Joe Biden Campaign Is Using ‘Trumpian Slogans’ On Barack Obama Policies, ‘New York Post’ Editorial Board Says

On Thursday evening, the New York Post editorial board accused Joe Biden’s campaign of using “Trumpian slogans” to cover for Barack Obama-era policies in his new economic plan, “Build Back Better.”

The editorial board noted that the plan conflicts with Biden’s political history of supporting the North American Free Trade Agreement and Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“Now he wants to spend $400 billion over four years on having Uncle Sam ‘buy American,’ plus $300 billion in R&D for progressive pet projects such as electric vehicles,” the board wrote.

The board pointed to the plan’s various slogans — “Make it in America,” “Buy American,” “Stand up for America,” — and noted their similarity to the language of the Trump campaign.

Despite the similarities between Biden’s plan and Trump’s economic approach, the New York Post editorial board claims that the vice president’s program differs in its Obama-era approach to taxation.

“It’s an Obama-plus program — including lots of new taxes, on top of the $3.4 trillion in tax hikes he promised months ago,” the article reads.

In conclusion, the board suggested that the new policies are intended to channel the Trump campaign’s energy while running a campaign that runs contrary to the president’s economic policies and achievements.

“The pre-coronavirus economy was soaring, but Biden’s out to undo all the Trump policies that helped make that happen. You’re not supposed to notice, because Joe’s slogans sound like Make America Great Again. In short, he thinks the voters are fools.”

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon previously spoke of Biden’s new plan and claimed it was an attempt to lift ideas for Trump’s 2016 campaign. According to Bannon, the project is the result of Biden’s economic advisers.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump accused Biden of plagiarizing his economic proposals. As reported by Politico, Trump accused the plan of being “radical left” and claimed that the former vice president is unable to accomplish the things that he has during his presidency.

As reported by Al Jazeera, Biden’s plan proposes to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, reverting the cut from Trump’s Tax Cut and Jobs Act. The project will also funnel $700 billion of federal funds into government investment and procurement programs in industries ranging from clean energy to artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

During his announcement of the plan in northern Pennsylvania, Biden accused Trump of being out of touch with the struggles of regular people. Notably, Biden lambasted the president’s focus on the stock market instead of the success of average families.