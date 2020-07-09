Shannon Beador’s Ex Is Expecting A Child With His Fiancee, The Announcement Was Made On TikTok

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, Shannon Beador’s ex-husband David Beador is expecting a child with his fiance, Lesley Cook. The woman posted a video announcing the news on TikTok on Thursday. In it, the Orange County mom shared the information with her young daughter.

“Inga is so excited she’s going to be a big sister,” the video was captioned.

The short clip was filmed from an elegant blue living room. Inga was the star of the video, and the young girl was dressed for the occasion. She had on a light blue sundress and a coordinating headband.

“Inga’s going to be a big sister! Can you believe it?” Lesley asked her daughter.

“Are you excited? How excited? Show me how excited you are,” the Orange County mom continued.

The young girl tilted her head to the side and made a big smile. Lesley’s daughter then danced around the living room in happiness.

It seemed as though Lesley was happy to share the news with not just her daughter, but others as well. The first hashtag Lesley used was “fyp.” The popular hashtag refers to the “For You” page. TikTok users often use the hashtag to get more people to view their videos.

Lesley’s other hashtags also confirmed the news. David’s fiancee included “bunintheoven,” “love,” and “grateful.” One additional hashtag used was “ourbigfamily.” With this new addition, the couple will now have six children between the two of them. David has three daughters with Shannon, Sophie, 18, and 16-year-old twins Stella and Adeline. Lesley has Inga and another daughter, Andris, from previous relationships.

This TikTok video was the second announcement of the couple’s pregnancy. Lesley announced the pregnancy earlier in the day with a story on her private Instagram page, according to Page Six. In the story, Lesley posted a photo of a bun in the oven. The Ed Sheeran song, “Small Bump,” played in the background. The lyrics of the song are all about pregnancy.

“I know you’ll grow into your own skin,” Lesley wrote.

The caption may have alluded to the song lyrics.

“You’re just a small bump unknown, you’ll grow into your skin,” the song’s lyrics read.

David and Lesley got engaged back in January after two years of dating. The businessman’s divorce to Shannon was made final in April of last year.

David and Shannon’s marital troubles were showcased on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Shannon was devastated after it was revealed that David cheated on her after many years of marriage. The two attempted to reconcile, but Shannon eventually filed for divorce in 2017.

David isn’t the only one that has moved on. Shannon has been dating John Janssen for over a year.