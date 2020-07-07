Reese Witherspoon Goes ‘Exploring’ In Beautiful, Tea-Length Dress & Straw Hat

Reese Witherspoon delighted her 23.2 million Instagram fans with a double-photo update that showed her in another fashionable outfit. The post was comprised of two photos in which Witherspoon rocked the same ensemble.

The first photo in the series captured the Little Fires Everywhere star posed in the sand. She did not use a geotag that indicated her exact location, but in her caption, she shared that she was “exploring.” The beach was filled with a variety of rocks, and a bright blue sky could be seen overhead. Witherspoon stood barefoot in the center of the frame and held a pair of white sneakers in her hands. She gazed off into the distance with a slight smile on her face.

The mother-of-three opted for a tea-length dress that showed off her tiny figure. The garment had long sleeves that fell near her wrists while the front appeared to have a line of buttons with the top few undone. The middle of the dress boasted a matching belt that helped accentuate the actress’s tiny waist and frame. The bottom of the dress was loose on Witherspoon’s figure and had stitching that created the illusion of tiers.

The Big Little Lies star paired her dress with a trendy straw hat. She added another layer of protection from the sun with a pair of large black sunglasses. Witherspoon also wore a couple of hoop earrings with the ensemble. She wore her short, blond curls down and straight, and her hair grazed the top of her shoulders. It looked like she wore a small amount of glam, including a foundation that matched the color of her complexion.

The second photo in the series captured Witherspoon walking on a rock-filled surface. In that shot, she slipped on her sneakers to protect her feet from the stones. Like the first upload, the backdrop was picture-perfect and offered a glimpse of a large body of water with waves crashing near the surface. Witherspoon appeared to be focused as she looked down at the ground in front of her.

In her caption, Witherspoon tagged Derek Blasberg, who works in the fashion industry. The post has not gone unnoticed among fans. In its short time live, it’s accrued over 197,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments.

“I love your outfit, looks like a summer breeze,” one follower commented.

“U ARE SO PRETTY REESE I LOVE YOU,” a second Instagrammer exclaimed alongside a series of emoji.

“It’s so beautiful, and so are you!” another social media user added.

“I love you reese Witherspoon! You look incredible my love,” a fourth fan added.