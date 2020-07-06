‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview: Genoa City Celebrates Big Moments

The Young and the Restless weekly preview for the week of July 6 through 10 teases a week full of big family parties as Genoa City’s elite go all out to celebrate many different occasions. The flashback episodes range from 1999 to 2019, and favorites like Victor, Nikki, Gloria, Katherine, Neil, Dru, Nick, and Sharon will enjoy their time together at various events over the past couple of decades.

On Monday, take a trip to July 27, 1999, when Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hosted a party at the Newman Ranch to celebrate Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) adoption, according to SheKnows Soaps. Paul (Doug Davidson) helps Christine (Lauralee Bell) were on hand to help the family celebrate their big win in court at their big pool part. Cassie told everybody that it was the happiest day of her life, and then she also called Nick (Joshua Morrow) “daddy” for the first time in a touching moment. Elsewhere, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) tested Jill (Jess Walton).

Tuesday brings an episode that originally aired on July 4, 2005, when Gloria (Judith Chapman) hosted family and friends for an Abbott Family pool party barbecue, and her stepchildren felt they’d never seen her so excited. Devon (Bryton James) struggled with a secret, and he finally admitted that he’d been searching for his birth mother. Finally, Victor lifted Nikki’s spirits when she felt sad that they weren’t hosting their traditional Independence Day barbecue. Victor surprised her with a fabulous three-week cruise.

For Wednesday, enjoy storylines from August 3, 2000, when Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) made waves with Michael (Christian Le Blanc). Phyllis and Michael met at Gina’s, but he later reassured Christine (Lauralee Bell) that Phyllis wasn’t a troublemaker due to having a career. Neil (Kristoff St. John) pressed Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) for the truth about their living situation, and they agreed to tell their daughter to keep her expectations of a romance between them low. Brittany (Lauren Woodland) turned up the heat with Billy (then David Tom) with a kiss, and Mac (Ashley Bashioum) wasn’t happy at all.

An episode from June 7, 2001, will air on Thursday. In it, Nick transported Sharon (Sharon Case) to a faraway land with a feast he’d arranged in a gorgeous Arabian tent. Elsewhere Isabella (Eva Longoria) schemed to keep Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) apart, and she taunted Chris about staying at Paul’s place. Paul tried to run damage control, but Christine was already upset.

For Friday, relive moments from just over one year ago — July 3, 2019. Romance and intrigue took center stage at a carnival in Genoa City, which brought many residents out to enjoy. The Newmans also received disturbing news.