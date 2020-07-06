‘General Hospital’s Laura Wright & Wes Ramsey Enjoy Family Time, But His Biceps Seemed To Take Center Stage

Real life couple, Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey, enjoyed spending time with family during the Fourth of July weekend. On Sunday, the General Hospital stars were seen in a series of photos that were shared on Laura’s Instagram of the fun time they had. However, it seems that Wes Ramsey’s bulging biceps were the main topic of conversation among both fans and the couple’s co-stars from the ABC soap.

It looked like Laura and Wes spent time with the Ramsey family during the holiday where they scheduled some game time activities for everyone to have fun with. One of them was a watermelon eating contest in which Laura Wright took part in. She was seen in a couple of pictures diving her face into the watermelon slice. There beside her was her longtime boyfriend looking quite intense. She revealed in the caption that Wes was actually cheering her on to win the contest. She also indicated that she wanted to “kill him.”

The second pic showed how much he was annoying her. As one of Laura’s hands was holding onto the watermelon rind, the other one was up on Wes’ face seemingly trying to push him away.

Wes was shirtless as he curled up his fists to lead his girl to victory. What is most noticeable in the Instagram snaps are the actor’s bulging biceps that quickly popped out during the fierce competition.

Fellow General Hospital co-star, Maurice Benard, was quick to hop onto the comments to make a hilarious statement about Wes’ arm muscles.

“I love the Way Wes is flexing his muscles and acting like he’s not,” the soap actor said.

Many of Laura’s followers didn’t mind seeing her boyfriend flex his biceps without really trying.

“Hahaha this was great! Wes looks awesome muscles,” one fan said with a fire emoji.

“I like the muscles,” said another of her followers.

Laura Wright wore a loose white cover up over what looked like a black bikini. She also kept her head from getting sunburned by wearing a huge straw hat. Her famous curly blond locks were done in soft waves this time.

The General Hospital stars are both waiting on a date when the soap will begin filming once again. Production was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it looks like they may be able to get back to work very soon as L.A. has given the go ahead to resume production, as long as the guidelines are followed.