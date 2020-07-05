Gigi Hadid Responds To Being Accused Of ‘Disguising’ Her Baby Bump Months After Announcing Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid decided to clap back after a publication called her out for hiding her growing belly months after she announced her pregnancy.

According to E! News, Hadid was accused by British Vogue of “disguising” her baby bump to the public. The article was in response to an Instagram live Q&A Hadid shared on Instagram regarding her pregnancy. In the post, Hadid shared that her bump is less prevalent on the front side of her body. She also explained that her belly looks completely different from the side view.

After seeing the headline, Hadid took to Twitter to criticize the magazine for its comment. She claimed the headline was misleading and would give readers the idea that Hadid was encouraging others to hide their pregnancies.

“Disguise?” the model wrote. “I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

Hadid also said that while she does have some tips she could share with her friends, she doesn’t feel the need to do so any time soon. Instead, she shared she wants to enjoy her pregnancy while she’s been at home with her family.

In April, Hadid announced she and boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting a bundle of joy. Prior to their announcement, fans suspected that she was pregnant and Hadid’s mom, Yolanda, also confirmed the news before she did.

Hadid shared the happy news on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show via a virtual interview. Hadid said she and Malik wanted to announce they are having a baby in a more public way, but said she feels the recent coronavirus pandemic is a blessing in disguise.

“It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day,” Hadid shared about being pregnant during the quarantine.

Malik and Hadid’s baby news came just one year after the couple reunited following their most recent breakup. Hadid shared earlier this year that she was eager to start a family at her current place in life. She also said she wasn’t sure if she would continue modeling if she did decide to start a family.

The runway star has been modeling since she was 2 years old, but said she would consider a career in cooking one day.