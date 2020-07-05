Lauren Bushnell Shares A Highlight Reel Of Her Holiday Weekend With Husband Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell shared some of the happiest moments of her 4th of July weekend with Chris Lane.

Former Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell took to Instagram on Sunday, July 5 to share some highlight photos capturing some of her happiest moments from the 4th of July weekend.

The 30-year-old shared 7 different photos from the holiday which she spent with her husband, country music star Chris Lane, and other family members and friends. In the first photo, Bushnell and Lane stood at the doorstep of a home in Portland, Oregon, the city where Bushnell grew up. Bushnell leaned in close to her husband for the photo while Lane held their dog Cooper.

Bushnell was dressed in a casual yet chic outfit in a plain white tank top which she wore tucked into some high waisted jeans. The former realty television star wore her blond hair tied up in a bun at the top of her head and appeared to be wearing some minimal makeup. She accessorized with a thin gold necklace and appeared to be wearing some light makeup. She rested her hand on Lane’s shoulder as she smiled at the camera.

Lane sported a navy blue T-shirt and ripped jeans with white paint stains. He wore a white baseball cap backwards and had a subtle smile on his face as he posed for the photo. Other photos included in the post featured Bushnell’s parents, as well as her younger sister Mollie, all of whom appeared briefly on The Bachelor during Bushnell’s hometown date with former Bachelor Ben Higgins. The family enjoyed cocktails and a bonfire during their 4th of July celebration.

Bushnell’s post earned over 41,000 likes in no time and many people took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photos and to wish her a happy 4th of July. She boasts a total of 1.3 million followers on the platform overall.

“Looks like a perfect 4th of July with family!” one social media user commented.

“Beautiful family! You and Chris have the best love story. Hope you have a great holiday with your loved ones!” another person remarked.

“You guys are such a beautiful couple! I can’t wait to watch your little family grow!” one more person remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bushnell was the finalist on Higgins’ season of The Bachelor. He chose her over JoJo Fletcher and they became engaged. However, they would later call their engagement off and decide to go their separate ways. Bushnell married Lane in 2019 and Higgins is currently engaged to a woman who is not associated with the Bachelor franchise.