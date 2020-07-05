Donald Trump Is ‘Unwilling Or Unable’ To Prevent His Decline In Support, Democratic Strategist Says

In a Sunday op-ed for The Hill, Democratic strategist Kevin Walling argued that Donald Trump is either “unwilling or unable” to “stem the tide” of the recent polls that suggest he is losing support from the American public.

According to Walling, the recent polling results are due to Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as his “tone-deaf” and “inappropriate” response to the Black Lives Matter movement that has spread across the country following George Floyd’s death. The regular Fox News guest pointed to a recent poll from the network that showed Biden leading Trump by 12 points. As Walling noted, the same survey found that 61 percent of voters surveyed disapproved of Trump’s “handling of race relations.”

As reported by Politico, Trump’s campaign has also shifted in tone. While the publication said the campaign still publicly claims the president is competitive in the states that helped him win in 2016, internal numbers allegedly suggest otherwise. The publication claims that Trump’s allies privately expect two losses in the Rust Belt and no longer predict a landslide victory, as they did before the pandemic.

Walling also noted that there is plenty of room for new developments before November.

“As we all know, four months is an eternity in politics,” he wrote. “Consider that just four months ago on March 1, only two Americans had died from COVID-19. The virus was isolated mostly to the West Coast, and New York had only just confirmed its first case. Both Breonna Taylor and George Floyd were still alive and well.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Nevertheless, Walling claimed that four months is still a “limited” window to generate enough momentum to counter the recent polls and “strong negative feelings” that American voters have expressed toward Trump in recent weeks.

“It’s increasingly clear Donald Trump is either unwilling or unable to stem that tide,” Walling concluded the piece.

Although Republicans are allegedly growing concerned over Trump’s divisive rhetoric, The Washington Post reported that the president remains unconcerned. According to the publication, a White House official and outside adviser to the president said Trump believes that appealing to his white base and “following his own instincts” will carry him to victory in November.

As The Inquisitr reported, former Ohio Governor John Kasich claimed that Republicans are jumping ship on Trump due to disagreements with his new campaign strategy, which appears to capitalize on the heightened racial tensions around the United States. Kasich is reportedly not alone, as some Republican lawmakers are allegedly worried that the strategy is working against the current of modern American culture.