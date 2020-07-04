Republicans Are Fleeing Donald Trump Like ‘Rats’ Leaving a ‘Sinking Ship,’ Former Ohio Governor Says

A Saturday report from The Washington Post spotlights Republican lawmakers and their alleged concern with Donald Trump’s recent strategy to amplify racial tensions ahead of his reelection. According to former Ohio Governor John Kasich, who was one of Trump’s opponents in the 2016 primary, the purported strategy is pushing the GOP away from the president.

“They coddled this guy the whole time and now it’s like some rats are jumping off of the sinking ship,” Kasich said. “It’s just a little late. It’s left this nation with a crescendo of hate not only between politicians but between citizens.. . . It started with Charlottesville and people remained silent then, and we find ourselves in this position now.”

Although Kasich said he was happy to see some Republicans moving opposite to Trump, he compared the exit to the French government that continued to run while Nazi’s occupied France.

According to the report, some Republicans on Capitol hill are privately worried that Trump’s focus on racial and cultural issues is pitting the GOP against the “currents of change.” In addition, they reportedly fear that the president could be jeopardizing Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate.

Scott Reed, a veteran Republican operative and chief strategist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, claims that Republican lawmakers — many who recently broke with Trump on mask-wearing — are purposely keeping their distance from the president’s recent behavior.

“The problem is this is no longer just Trump’s Twitter feed. It’s expanded to the podium, and that makes it more and more difficult for these campaigns.”

As reported by Business Today, Trump’s Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore aimed to speak to “disaffected white voters” and criticized the recent attacks on American monuments purportedly linked to the United States’ racist past. The president claimed that the “movement” is seeking to damage the “legacies” of each figure on Mount Rushmore and claimed that the left-wing mob is attempting to “defame” the country’s heroes and “erase” its values.

According to Armstrong Williams, a longtime adviser to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Trump’s recent rhetoric is not racist. Instead, Williams claims the president is trying to appeal to his core base and is not aware of the implications of his tweets.

“He just loves his supporters,” Williams said.

Nevertheless, Scott Jennings, a top political adviser in the George W. Bush White House, said on Thursday that Republicans are growing anxious about Trump’s performance and believe he has yet to create a cohesive message for his reelection campaign.