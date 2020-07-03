Donald Trump Will Reportedly Attack ‘Left Wing Mob’ In Fourth Of July Speech

According to ABC News reporter Will Steakin, Donald Trump’s Fourth of July speech slated for Friday evening in front of Mount Rushmore will include an attack on the “left wing mob” that has been tearing down Confederate statues and other American monuments, many of which are tied to racist parts of the United States’ past.

As reported by Raw Story, Steakin quoted a senior Trump campaign official who said Trump will claim that these mobs are attempting to destroy “our history” and say that the “left wing mob” and “cancel culture” are fueling “totalitarian behavior” that does not align with the values of America. Trump will reportedly “tell the truth” of America’s history as well as reveal the “truth” behind the people who are attempting the destroy America’s history and “divide our country.”

Trump’s allegedly planned speech is in line with his defense of American monuments in recent weeks. In the past, the president has accused his critics of attempting to destroy American history. Nevertheless, The Hill reported that a Quinnipiac University poll released last month found that 52 percent of voters surveyed supported the removal of Confederate statues from public spaces, while 44 percent opposed the removal.

As reported by The Telegraph, Trump also attacked the “left wing mob” in a campaign appearance in Phoenix, Arizona, last month.

“It’s not the behavior of a peaceful political movement. It’s the behavior of totalitarians and dictators and people who don’t love our country.”

“We don’t bow down to left-wing bullies,” he said later at the rally.

As noted by The Telegraph, Trump has been criticized for his friendliness with authoritarian leaders like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un. The president has also faced criticism for his approach to the protests that were sparked by George Floyd’s death — notably, his use of military force.

Regardless, Trump used the Phoenix rally to take aim at the protestors and claimed that they “hate” America’s history.

“They hate our values, and they hate everything we prize as Americans,” he said.

Trump’s attacks on the left amid the recent riots echo Fox News Host Tucker Carlson, who is reportedly viewed by some members of the Republican Party as a possible heir to the president’s legacy. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump allegedly called Carlson for advice on moving forward with his reelection campaign, which has been criticized for its lack of a message amid the president’s poor poll numbers against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.