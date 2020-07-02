Lea Michele’s Former ‘Fiddler On The Roof’ Co-Star Accuses Her Of Being ‘Despicable’ & ‘Entitled’

Broadway star Craig Ramsay is the latest former co-star of Lea Michele’s to sound off on the actress’ on-set behavior.

According to Hollywood Life, Ramsay opened up about his time acting alongside Michele in an interview with David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. The actor worked with both Michele and Rosie O’Donnell on Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof and described Michele as being “one of the most entitled people I have ever come across in this business.” He followed up by saying her attitude completely shifted once she was cast as Rachel Berry in Glee. Ramsay said while he was friends with Michele prior to her booking the role, he didn’t like the “despicable” person she was becoming.

“I was there when she basically got a phone call of, ‘I got Glee,’ and I think that the entitlement just took over her body. She was possessed with this and from that moment on…because she moved to L.A. the same time I did from New York — and I cared for her greatly,” Ramsay said.

Yontef also recalled not having a pleasant experience when he was in Michele’s presence. Ramsay continued to say that Michele’s entitlement created a negative atmosphere on the set. He also added that Broadway isn’t a place for actors to have big egos, as a bad reputation can eventually follow them throughout their career. Although he commended Michele for making strides in her career over the last decade, he said he knew her behavior would eventually affect the work she receives.

“She is talented, don’t get me wrong,” Ramsay admitted. “She is more talented than the gigs she’s done the last ten years. But that means anything if no one wants to work with you.”

Last month, a slew of Michele’s former co-stars came forward and described negative experiences with her. Samantha Ware was the first to accuse Michele of bullying her when she appeared on Season 6 of Glee. Ware accused Michele of making harsh comments about her and other “traumatic microaggressions” while she was on the set of the Fox show. Soon after, several lesser-known Glee actors supported Ware’s claims and detailed Michele being rude to them in the past. Glee stars like Heather Morris also said Michele was difficult to work with and was happy the news about her was coming to the forefront.

Since the initial post from Ware, Michele has apologized for her behavior via Instagram. The actress hasn’t posted anything new on social media since then and hasn’t addressed any of the claims further. However, she was recently seen out for the first time since the controversy started, with her husband, Zandy Reich.