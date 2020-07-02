Brandi Glanville Claims She Isn’t Sure If Sutton Stracke Is Right For ‘RHOBH’

Sutton Stracke hasn't impressed Brandi Glanville during her debut season on 'RHOBH.'

Brandi Glanville isn’t completely sold on Sutton Stracke’s part-time position on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

During a recent appearance on The Rumour Mill podcast, Brandi, who has appeared on the Bravo reality series on and off since its second season, shared her thoughts on the current cast of Season 10, admitting that while it feels like a good group at the moment, she would like to get to know the newbies, Sutton and Garcelle Beauvais, “better.”

“I know Sutton … I don’t know if she’s right perhaps,” Brandi admitted, according to a July 1 report shared by Reality Blurb.

Last summer, months after longtime star Lisa Vanderpump left her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bravo announced that actress Garcelle Beauvais and boutique owner Sutton would be joining the series for Season 10. Then, months later, it was revealed that while Sutton was supposed to film in a “housewife” position, she was ultimately given a reduced role due to the fact that she could not film with the children she shares with her former husband.

“I mean, she’s definitely rich. She’s always been super sweet and I just hope that she’s being herself,” Brandi continued.

While Brandi questioned whether or not Sutton was a good fit for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she went on to say that she does like who Sutton is as a person. That said, she still doesn’t know if she likes Sutton in the role of “housewife” on the hit series and wonders if she was being authentic when she confronted Teddi Mellencamp about her supposedly “boring” ways during a cast dinner at Kyle Richards’ home during an early episode of Season 10.

“I was just a little confused with the statement,” Brandi admitted of the comment.

Sutton Stracke attends American Ballet Theatre’s Annual Holiday Benefit. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sutton spoke to Hollywood Life in May of this year about the drama Brandi is expected to endure with their co-star, Denise Richards, on the coming episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10. At the time, Sutton said she was excited to watch what went down between the two women, who have faced rumors of potential hookups in recent months.

Sutton then revealed her thoughts on both Denise and Brandi.

“I do know both of them. I got to know Denise very well and she’s such a dear person. I’ve known Brandi socially for awhile. She can be naughty but she has a good heart,” Sutton said.