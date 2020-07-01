Kristin Cavallari Rocks A Ribbed Cut-Out Monokini To Get ‘Back In Front Of The Camera’

Kristin shared a video of her flesh-toned bathing suit.

Kristin Cavallari gave fans a peek at her incredible physique in her latest Instagram update. In the caption of her post, The Hills: New Beginnings star revealed that she got “back in front of the camera” on Tuesday, and her video shoot required her to rock a flattering one-piece swimsuit.

Kristin, 33, wore a monokini constructed out of thin ribbed fabric that was a few shades lighter than her skin color. While the garment was flesh-colored, it was lacking her flawless complexion’s warm tones.

The swimsuit had spaghetti straps and a straight neckline. The bust area resembled a bralette. The top segment was connected to the lower portion of Kristin’s swimsuit on the right side.

On the left side of the garment, a large cutout began underneath Kristin’s bust and curved down to expose a large swath of her toned midsection. The bottom of the cutout appeared to hit right above the navel. The bathing suit also featured high-cut sides that lengthened Kristin’s legs while highlighting their lean shape.

Kristin wore her shoulder-length blond bob styled in soft waves with a deep side part. She tagged the person responsible for her glamorous tresses as celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri. Kristin kept her beauty look soft and subtle. She appeared to rock pink eye shadow, long eyelashes with a light coat of mascara, and a pale pink matte lip. As indicated by a second tag, makeup artist Ash K. Holm worked her magic on Kristin’s naturally gorgeous face.

Kristin wore no accessories, but her short fingernails were painted a glossy burgundy hue. Her video was shot outside, where she stood with her left hand resting against a wooden fence. The green leaves of a small tree added a bright pop of color to the video.

The video began with Kristin gazing directly into the camera with a serious expression on her face. As the lens zoomed in on her, she glanced downwards. When she looked back up, she smiled and let out a little laugh.

Kristin didn’t reveal what her video was for, but it was a big hit with fans of the Very Cavallari star. The upload has been liked over 75,000 times since it was first shared on her Instagram page, and it has also received over 1,000 comments.

“Definitely not a body of a mother of 3. Stunning!!!” read one response to her post.

“Why you so perfect?!” another fan wrote.

“So freakin hot!!!” read a third remark.

A large number of comments were about Kristin’s ex-husband, NFL player Jay Cutler, and a few fans also noted the unusual lack of bling in Kristin’s video. She owns a jewelry line called Uncommon James, and she often models pieces from the brand herself. Back in May, Kristin revealed that she was thrilled to be back at work at the business’ headquarters in Nashville.