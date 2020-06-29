‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Monday: Wyatt & Hope’s Leap Of Faith Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Monday, June 29 reveals Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) spur-of-the-moment first wedding. He and Hope Logan (then – Kim Matula) tied the knot on the Stella Maris, Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) yacht, in Monte Carlo. The episode originally aired on August 13, 2014, per Soaps.

This week, the soap opera features a “Love Conquers All” romantic theme.

Liam’s Loss & Wyatt’s Gain

Hope wanted to give Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) another chance and told him that if he wanted to go ahead with the wedding he needed to meet her after her shoot in Paris at 3 p.m.

However, Liam had been delayed because he had to rescue a damsel in distress. Although Hope waited for him, she thought that he was giving her his answer. Despondent, she left with Wyatt on a jet to Monte Carlo.

Wyatt Seizes The Moment

In the year preceding the Hope For The Future Diamond tour, Hope battled to choose between Liam and Wyatt. Eventually, she chose to be with Liam but Wyatt was still lurking in the background. So, when Liam failed to meet Hope’s deadline in Paris, he seized his opportunity.

Wyatt pointed out that he had always been there for Hope, unlike his brother. He told her to look deeply into the diamond he was offering her, she would see their future in it.

Wyatt asked Hope to marry him and pointed out that the captain could marry them at that very moment. He knew that it was a crazy and impulsive question but he also knew that he and Hope were ready for that step. To his surprise, Hope said yes.

Hope & Wyatt’s Leap Of Faith

The first mate agreed to be a witness to the vows. Hope appeared in the white dress that Wyatt had purchased for the wedding. The captain proceeded to marry them on the yacht on a beautiful day at sea.

Wyatt and Hope said their vows to each other. At one point, Hope said that Wyatt jumped into life headfirst, and he agreed that it was a leap of faith. Suddenly, Hope removed her diamond necklace and gave it to the captain. She ran to the edge of the yacht and yelled at Wyatt.

“Leap of faith?” she offered hand and the two plunged into the water.

Hope and Wyatt laughed as they appeared from the depths of the icy water and kissed. The captain pronounced them husband and wife. He said that Wyatt could kiss his bride. Of course, Wyatt complied as he and Hope made it official.