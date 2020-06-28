Donald Trump Ally Stephen Moore Says Joe Biden Will Bring A ‘Left-Wing Economic Agenda’ If Elected

In an interview on Sunday, economist Stephen Moore, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, said that the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden will bring a “left-wing economic agenda” if elected, The Hill reported.

Speaking with radio host John Catsimatidis, Moore noted that Trump is trailing Biden in critical battleground states but expressed optimism about the president’s electoral prospects.

“We have to make the case to the American people that this isn’t just about Donald Trump. It’s also about what you get if you vote against Donald Trump. And that is a scary proposition,” Moore continued.

“But if Biden were to win the election, you’re voting not just for Joe Biden, but for a very left-wing economic agenda that would potentially do serious harm,” Moore said, alleging that the prospect of Biden winning the presidency has spooked investors, affecting the performance of the stock market.

Moore then took a shot at the moderate wing of the Democratic Party, saying that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would effectively be Biden’s “co-president.”

“Pelosi would be the co-president if Joe Biden were elected president,” he said.

“What happened to the moderate wing of the Democratic Party? It’s silent,” the economist added.

As The Hill noted, Biden has not advocated for a “left-wing economic agenda.” Both the former vice president and Pelosi are considered moderate Democrats.

In fact, progressive activists and organizations have pressured Biden to move to the left on a number of key issues. As reported by USA Today, prominent backers of former White House hopeful Bernie Sanders — as well as former members of Sanders’ campaign — have launched an initiative to put pressure on the former vice president.

Activists and leaders of various progressive groups have warned that Biden risks losing the youth vote, calling on him to adopt a more progressive agenda. The former vice president has been pressured to move left on issues pertaining to climate change, criminal justice, immigration and the economy.

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

So far, Biden has had no reason to make changes to his platform. According to virtually all recent polling, the former vice president is far ahead of Trump nationwide and winning in a number of key swing states.

Some of those close to Trump have warned that the former vice president’s advantage may soon become insurmountable. The president’s allies have also urged his 2020 campaign to change strategy in order to appeal to women and independent voters.

Ed Rollins, the chairman of the Great America PAC, said that Trump needs to stop “rambling on about Biden and Pelosi or Clinton and Obama” and focus on the future if he wants to win in November.