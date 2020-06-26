Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Sports Bright-Red Top & Leggings For New Workout Video

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines posted a new workout video to popular social media platform Instagram on Friday, June 26, in which she taught her 12.5 million followers how to complete a 15-minute step workout.

For the home workout, the Australian native wore a bright-red outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The bra included a gap at the top of the chest that was filled with crossing strips of fabric and outlined with tiny gold embellishments. The top left her strong arms, shoulders, and a peek of her upper back muscles on display. A small strip of skin between her upper and lower halves gave viewers a glimpse of her toned abdomen. Kayla paired the top with high-waisted leggings that contoured to her toned, lean legs.

The trainer chose a pair of white sneakers for footwear and accessorized with a silver exercise watch. She wore her long, dark tresses pulled back in a ponytail perched at the top of her head that flowed down her back. She also appeared to have added a bit of mascara and pink lip gloss to make her facial features pop.

The step workout featured five different exercises that were designed to be completed in rounds. Each move required a certain number of reps be completed before moving on to the next. Kayla instructed her trainees to complete as many rounds of the five exercises as possible within 15 minutes and made use of a small white step stool to complete the exercises.

Kayla began the workout with knee-ups, completing a total of 20 reps, 10 on each side. She followed up with pop squats, starting with both feet on the stool and then jumping to the side, straddling the stool with her legs spread wide. The third exercise was toe taps for 15 total reps.

Following the toe taps, Kayla moved into a series of Bulgarian split squats, leaving one leg extended behind her on the stool while lowering her body into each squat. The final exercise in the circuit was the burpee step jump. Instead of moving to the floor for the plank part of each burpee, she placed her hands on the stool.

In the caption of the post, the fitness trainer wrote out the exercises and specified the number of reps her followers should do for each. She added that they could modify the reps to suit their fitness level.

The post earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.