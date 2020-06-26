‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Undone Jeans As She Hilariously Tries TikTok ‘Fashion Hack’

The trick didn't work for Lindsay.

Lindsay Arnold had her Instagram followers in hysterics after she put a TikTok “fashion hack” to the test.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram to share a split-screen video with her fans. On the right side of the screen, a svelte TikTok user with model looks was flaunting her flat abs and tiny waist in a white crop top and baggy khaki pants. On the left side of the screen, Lindsay was showing off her baby bump by wearing her gray tank top rolled up to bare her belly. She also rocked a pair of ankle-length blue jeans with frayed bottom hems. The denim pants had a high waist and a zipper fly. Lindsay wore the jeans unbuttoned with the zipper pulled all the way down to accommodate her baby bump.

The woman in the TikTok video was explaining how to use a shoelace to improve the fit of pants that are too big in the waist. On the opposite side of the screen, Lindsay had a shoelace of her own, and she was following the instructions.

The TikTok user looped the shoelace through the back belt loops of her pants and tied the ends in a bow.

“Move around to make sure you’re comfortable and snatched,” she said. “Now add a blazer, and you’re ready to go.”

Instead of stringing her shoelace through her back belt loops, Lindsay threaded hers through the two front-most belt loops on her jeans. She tied the string in a bow over her still-bare belly before throwing on a white sweater cardigan. Lindsay then confidently modeled her look by placing her hands on the sides of her baby bump and shrugging her shoulders.

As of this writing, Lindsay’s Instagram followers have rewarded her comedic video with over 41,000 likes. They also took to the comments section to let her know just how funny they found her maternity hack.

“Omg Hahahah freaking love you and this,” wrote Olympic gymnast and former Dancing with the Stars contestant Nastia Liukin.

“Actually laughed out loud. You’re the best!” read another response to her post.

“But this is seriously genius,” a third fan remarked.

A number of fans also shared their own hacks for turning normal jeans into maternity pants.

“I used a rubber band. Hook it to the button, stick it through the buttonhole, then hook the other end of it to your button. It grows with you!” one commenter wrote.

Lindsay was pictured wearing a pair of pants that did a much better job of accommodating her bump in an Instagram photo that she uploaded to her account on Wednesday. She was rocking a pair of sweatpants with an elastic waistband, and she had them pulled down low to better display her belly. She revealed that she’s currently 20 weeks into her pregnancy, and her due date is sometime in November.