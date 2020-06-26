Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Curves In Blue Leggings And Black Sports Bra For New Booty Workout

Ashleigh Jordan shared a new glute-focused workout with her 3.5 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

Rocking a pair of blue leggings and a black sports bra with a keyhole opening at the back, the blond bombshell kicked off her circuit with a set of seated “Good Mornings.” Ashleigh sat on the edge of a bench for this one with a barbell hoisted to her shoulders. Then she slowly leaned her torso forward before she returned her upper body to its original position.

Next, she added a bright blue yoga ball to the workout for a set of glute bridges. Ashleigh leaned her back against the ball but kept her hips and knees lifted. Then she raised her pelvis even higher until it lined up with her knees.

Ashleigh used the ball in the next video as well for a series of reverse froggers. She lay on it stomach-first and kept her knees spread and her feet closed. Then she slowly lifted her legs and lowered them.

In the fourth video of the series, Ashleigh ended her workout with a version of the single-leg Romanian deadlift. The move required her to bend forward as she raised one leg behind her. When she lowered it, Ashleigh bent that leg until her knee almost hit the floor. While doing so she lifted her torso and raised her arms above her head.

The post racked up more than 8,000 likes in under an hour and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, fans shared their appreciation for the exercise demo and admiration for her enviable physique.

“I’m about to try some of these tonight,” one person wrote. “You’re looking BOMB in that color.”

“The lifts and leggings are both [fire emoji]” another Instagram user wrote.

But some fans had questions for Ashleigh about the form she used during the workout.

“Are you bending your knees slightly in the first one I can’t tell? Or is it a straight leg then lean forward?” a third commenter asked.

“My knees are slightly bent yes!” Ashleigh replied. “You never want to lock your knees. Super fast way to injure yourself!”

In her caption, Ashleigh wrote that this circuit was meant to target the “under booty.” She also encouraged her fans to try doing single-leg glute bridges with a yoga ball to add an extra layer of difficulty to their workout. Ashleigh went on to state that the single-leg version will not only work both the glutes and hamstrings but the leg’s stabilizing muscles as well.