Ezra Miller Transfers To Nebraska After Short-Lived Retirement From Football

The Nebraska football team added a former four-star prospect on the offensive line to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday night. Ezra Miller announced on Twitter he was transferring from Iowa to the Huskers, ending a short-lived retirement from the sport. The best news of all, for Nebraska fans, is that Miller is coming to Lincoln as a walk-on, allowing the team to avoid using a scholarship on what was one of the highest-rated players in the state of Iowa in the 2019 recruiting class.

Parker Gabriel of the Lincoln Journal Star reported that Miller signed with the Iowa Hawkeyes as a top prospect out of Holstein, Iowa but never played a down for Kirk Ferentz’s program. The offensive lineman redshirted his freshman season in 2019 and then in January announced he was taking a medical retirement. Miller originally said he was retiring because of a back injury. He later admitted he was dealing with some mental health struggles and needed some time away from football.

In May, Miller decided he was ready to return to football but not for the Hawkeyes. He entered the transfer portal and decided on Nebraska this week.

Gabriel said Miller is expected to begin his career in Lincoln as a walk-on. As a result, the Huskers have one more scholarship they can use on an addition to the 2020 class. Nebraska is said to be eyeing a Junior College transfer to fill the slot. Defensive back Nadab Joseph is considered the top candidate. If Joseph joins the program as a member of the 2020 class he would be eligible to play in the upcoming season.

Because Miller is transferring from Iowa, he would need to sit out the 2020 season. He’s already used his redshirt so he would have to use up a year of eligibility if he cannot get a waiver from the NCAA. If he doesn’t attain a waiver, he would have three seasons to play at Nebraska.

He was a four-star prospect according to 247Sports composite rankings and the 31st best offensive tackle in the 2019 class. He is the second offensive lineman the Huskers have added via transfer this summer. Former Colorado State lineman and Norris High graduate Nouredin Nouili joined Nebraska as well.

Miller is also the second commit for the Huskers in the last week. As The Inquisitr reported previously, Nebraska earned the commitment of three-star running back prospect Gabe Ervins on Tuesday. Ervins chose the Huskers over several other Power Five programs including the Georgia Bulldogs.