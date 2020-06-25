‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Thursday: Jack Is Furious

The Young and the Restless preview for Thursday, June 25 teases a Daytime Emmy winning performance from Jack Abbott actor Peter Bergman. In the flashback episode from November 15, 1991, Jack confessed that he wanted to hit his wife, Nikki, and it made him sick. Dina also attempted to make amends with John while Jill gave Paul and Nathan a critical job.

Jack (Peter Bergman) made a confession about his marriage to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), according to SheKnows Soaps. Nikki experienced another night of blackout drinking, and Jack was through with her addiction. When Nikki woke up, it wasn’t surprising to Jack that she remembered nothing of the night before. Because he got so angry, Jack left the house before he did something he regretted. Nikki infuriated him that much. Jack opened up about his wife’s drinking problem to his dad. John (Jerry Douglas). Jack poured his heart out to John, and he claimed Nikki’s alcoholism was ruining their life. He had no idea how to keep Nikki from drinking, and it made him so mad that he wanted to hit her. Meanwhile, Ashley (Brenda Epperson) even told Victor (Eric Braeden) about Nikki’s issues. Victor claimed it was none of his business, soo Ashley went straight to Nikki, and of course, Nikki wouldn’t admit to anything.

Dina (Marla Adams) made amends with John, and she took John to lunch. Dina led her ex-husband on a walk down memory lane, which culminated in Dina asking to get back into John’s life, and it seemed like he might allow it. Jill (Jess Walton) got worried about her relationship with John when he turned down her big plan for a welcome home dinner for Brad (Don Diamont) and Traci (Beth Maitland). Dina had other ideas, and John backed her up instead of Jill.

As for the newlyweds, Traci worked at being the perfect wife for Brad, but he was less interested in being a great husband even though he tried. A flirty woman ended up providing him some temptation, but Brad managed to stay true to Traci for the time being.

Jill had a special assignment for Paul (Doug Davidson) and Nathan (Nathan Purdee). After she realized Dina was a threat to her and John, Jill realized she needed some help at making sure her man understood that his ex-wife is a liar. Maybe if John saw Diana for who she really was, he would push her out of their lives for good — at least, that’s what Jill was counting on happening.