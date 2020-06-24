‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Thursday: Katie Sneaks Out Of ICU To Confront Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Thursday, June 25 flashes back to one of Heather Tom’s Daytime Emmy Award-winning scenes. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) was in ICU after a heart attack. This did not stop her from sneaking out of her hospital room to confront the woman who had been having an emotional affair with her husband, per Soaps.

According to IMDb, the veteran actress won her first award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series for this 2012 episode. However, she has won five Daytime Emmys in her career. In 1993 and 1999, Tom scooped the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Daytime Series when she portrayed Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless. In 2011, she cinched the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and also scooped her second Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2013, for her work on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Tom has been nominated in this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards in the lead actress category again.

Katie’s Heart Attack

Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) told Katie that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) were having an emotional affair. She collapsed and had a heart attack shortly thereafter.

Bill was devastated because he thought that he would lose Katie. However, he continued to make promises to Steffy and told her that they would be together. He wanted her to hang on because the situation was extraordinary and Katie’s life was in the balance. Steffy promised him that she would wait for him.

Katie Calls A Cab

Although she was at death’s door, Katie called a cab from her hospital bed. She made her way to Steffy’s place to confront her.

Of course, Steffy was shocked to see Katie in her home and told her that she should be at the hospital. But Katie needed to tell her something in person. She assured Steffy that Bill would never be with her.

Steffy didn’t believe that she and Bill were over. She said that they had put their relationship on hold until Katie had recovered.

Katie was incensed and blasted Steffy. She reamed her for being selfish and having a lack of imagination. She also belittled Steffy for believing that Bill would leave his marriage for her.

However, Katie also noticed the visitor’s tag in Steffy’s room.

Katie Confronts Bill

When she returned to her hospital room, Katie ordered everyone to leave her room. She then threw the visitor’s tag to Bill and asked him to guess where she had found it. Katie figured that Bill had also made promises to Steffy. She wanted to know if he had been lying to Steffy or to her.