‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Randall Emmett And Lala Kent Visit Palm Springs With Machine Gun Kelly

The group flew together to their destination.

Vanderpump Rules stars Randall Emmett and Lala Kent traveled to Palm Springs over the weekend with rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly, who is reportedly dating his new co-star, Megan Fox.

Months after Randall was forced to shut down the new couple’s upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which Randall is directing, the Daily Mail shared a series of photos and videos of the Vanderpump Rules stars with the talent, whose real name is Colson Baker, one of which featured Colson singing The Killers’ hit song “Mr. Brightside” to Randall.

In the clip of Colson singing, he was seen wearing a long-sleeved white T-shirt while holding a portable speaker as he sat in Randall’s chartered jet. Then, after his song came to an end, Randall said “goodbye” to Palm Springs and La Quinta, where he had reportedly spent the weekend with Colson, Lala, and Meghan.

As fans of Randall may have seen, the longtime producer began filming his directorial debut in March in Puerto Rico but was unfortunately shut down soon after due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as a number of states and countries continue to see reduced numbers, he appears to be back to business as he spends more and more time with Colson and Megan.

According to the June 23 report, Randall shared an image of himself with Meghan during their trip but did not post anything of the actress with her rumored new boyfriend.

Earlier this month, it was alleged that Megan was secretly dating Colson after splitting from her husband, actor Brian Austin Green. And while it has not yet been confirmed, the couple appears to have hit it off not only while in production on Randall’s upcoming movie, but also on the set of one of Colson’s music videos.

The Daily Mail also revealed that actor Emilie Hirsch was present in Palm Springs over the weekend.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the temporary shut down of his directorial debut wasn’t the only thing Randall was upset about earlier this year. Instead, he was also upset about the cancelation of his and Lala’s April 20 wedding, which was set to take place in Newport Beach, California, but canceled due to the pandemic.

During a May interview with Us Weekly magazine, Randall admitted that the cancellation was “heartbreaking.” Luckily, his fiancé encouraged him to stay positive.

“‘It’s not the end of the world. I’m OK, you’re OK, we’re going to do this,'” Randall recalled Lala telling him.