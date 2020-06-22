Donald Trump Has Been ‘Seething’ Since Tulsa Rally, Report Says

After Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma drew far less attendance than expected, the president is allegedly “seething” and may shake up his campaign team, CNN reported.

“Despite claims he’s not angry, multiple people said Trump’s been seething since he got back from Tulsa,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported on Monday. “It’s raised questions about his campaign manager’s future, but others said his job isn’t only one in jeopardy. Anyone, including WH aides, could be fired depending on coverage.”

According to CNN, approximately 6,200 people attended the Bank of Oklahoma Center, which has a capacity of over 19,000. Although Trump said that there were 1 million reservations for the event, CNN claimed that the president’s body language after the low turnout suggested he was “dejected, disappointed and angry.”

Trump doesn’t appear to be the only one angry at the fiasco. According to CNN’s Sarah Westwood and Jim Acosta, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are “p*ssed” at Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale. A campaign source claims that the pair believe Parscale bears responsibility for the event’s disappointing turnout. Conversely, the same source said other donors and allies feel that the event’s failings reflect “existing management problems” that have long afflicted the campaign.

According to CNN, the direction Trump’s anger is channeled will depend on his perception amid the media coverage and talks among allies.

“It’s not about whose fault it really is that the crowd over the weekend didn’t live up to the hype,” the publication wrote, noting that it’s not likely one person’s fault.

“It’s about who the media, his friends and major party donors blame. That’s the person Trump will blame.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump was allegedly angry at the before the rally began after news leaked that six of his campaign aides tested positive for coronavirus. In particular, the president took issue with the media coverage of the rally ahead of its start, which was reportedly dominated by news of the infections.

Per The Guardian, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany pushed back against claims that Trump was dissatisfied with the “sleepy, low energy crowd.” According to McEnany, Trump was “quite energized” and “not angry at all.”

Writing for The Washington Post, Greg Sargent claims that Trump’s advisers worry that the event is a sign that the president’s dipping poll support is a reality, which could mean he is on track to lose to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November. Sargent claims that Trump’s advisers have realized that the campaign’s purported deception has failed to work even on the president’s supporters.