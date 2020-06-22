Marie Osmond Honors The ‘Incredible Integrity’ Of Her Late Father George On Instagram

'The Talk' host shared the sweet tribute with Instagram.

Marie Osmond honored her father George’s “incredible integrity” and many of his other positive attributes in an Instagram post dedicated to the late Osmond family patriarch for Father’s Day. She shared her lengthy explanation of many of the life lessons she had learned from her father as well as how his teachings had continued to shape her in adulthood as she married, began her own family, and became a grandparent.

Marie explained on the social media site that she will always think of her father first whenever she needs to make a decision. Marie stated she always looks to what she believes her father would do in certain situations and then takes that path. She believed that her father always led with his heart, then his head when deciding a direction to steer their large family, which included his wife Olive as well as Marie’s brothers Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy.

The Talk host noted that she was most grateful for the way George loved her mother Olive so deeply. She stated that through these actions, it helped her look for similar qualities in a husband and to not settle for less as a woman. She also implored her followers to be grateful for all the good men in their lives.

Marie’s Instagram followers shared their own sentiments in the comments section.

“I will always be grateful that you and your brothers were generous to share your parents with the world. It gave all of us an example of what was possible in the world,” remarked one follower of the way the Osmond clan allowed each fan to feel they too were a part of their extended family.

“Lovely couple, I know how special they were to you!!” stated a second fan.

“Picture that say a thousand words happy father day father Osmond,” said a third Instagram follower.

“Aww Marie, I’m crying. I’m so happy that you & Steve found each other again. I know your Dad was always proud of you throughout your life, & I’m sure he is so happy you took the chance to try again for your eternal love & happiness,” said a fourth fan.

Marie was first married to Steve Craig, seen in the image above, from 1982 through 1985 and with whom she had her first son, Stephen. Marie then wed Brian Blosil in 1986, and they remained together until 2007. Marie then remarried Steven in 2011. She is also a mother to Jessica, Michael, Rachael, Brianna, Abigail, Matthew, and Brandon.