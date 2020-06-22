Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Rare Family Photo Including Husband Jionni

She posted the pic in honor of Father's Day and fans were delighted.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a rare family photo that included husband Jionni to Instagram in honor of Father’s Day. While Nicole regularly shares images and updates of herself and the couple’s three children – Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo – it has been quite some time since a photo that included her husband was posted. Fans were delighted by the image.

“I love that her kids are in comfy clothes and looking adorable and she didn’t dress them up in their Sunday best for a picture. They look cute as a button and they also look like they’re allowed to just enjoy life and be kids. Inspires mommas like me to remember that it’s not always about matching outfits and looking perfect,” stated one follower.

In response to the aforementioned statement, Nicole replied that getting all dressed up for a photo was definitely not something her family does. She called them all “hot messes.”

‘The CUTEST meatball family,” said a second fan.

“From running around the streets in Italy blacked out to this. I love watching your family grow! Happy Fathers Day Jionni!” recalled a third Instagram user.

In the photo, Nicole, Jionni, and their children enjoyed the day together. Jionni wore a blue T-shirt that spoke about playing golf, one of his favorite pastimes. Nicole rocked a black casual summer romper with a deep V-neck and a strap detail across her chest. She paired that with a colorful cover-up. The reality star wore her hair in a casual manner, up and away from her face, and she shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

On the left of the photo stood Giovanna, who looked pretty in pink. She appeared to have on a lacey cover-up over a blue bathing suit. Next to his sister stood Lorenzo, who asked to highlight his hair during quarantine and Snooki complied. The top of his tresses is blond while the remainder of his hair is dark. He wore a casual T-shirt with matching shorts. Finally, Jionni held baby Angelo, who wore a green T-shirt and blue shorts.

Jionni and Nicole have been a couple since 2010 when they met during the filming of Jersey Shore at a Seaside Heights, New Jersey, club called Karma. They hit it off immediately. Bringing him back to the shore house and the infamous “smush room” where cast members hooked up throughout the series, Snooki was so drunk she didn’t remember his name so she called Jionni the name Bernard instead. The couple was soon inseparable, marrying in November 2014, two months after Giovanna’s birth.