Meghan McCain Shares Emotional Instagram Post Honoring Husband Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain appeared to become emotional in a touching Instagram share which honored her husband of almost three years, Ben Domenech. The View host, who will expect her first child later this year, celebrated Ben’s first Father’s Day as a father-to-be with a series of statements. The compliments showed her appreciation for the positive attributes her husband has and how she feels he will be successful as a father to their child.

The television commentator shared a black-and-white photo of the couple wearing cowboy hats. Meghan, on the left, wore dark, round sunglasses for the photo. Her blond hair was seen peeking out of her headwear, and it fell over her shoulders. She appeared to have on a denim jacket.

Ben wore a plaid shirt and a black cowboy hat. He had a slight smile on his face, which sported a neatly trimmed mustache and beard.

In the caption of the image, Meghan became emotional and thanked her husband for all the positive attributes of his personality she hoped would be passed along to their child in this “wild world.” She also noted that she could do this with “absolutely no one else.”

Fans of the conservative commentator chimed in with their own feelings regarding Meghan’s comments and their good wishes for the couple as they grow their family.

“Regardless of whether you have a boy or girl, I hope you find a way to incorporate your father’s name into his or her name,” said one Instagram follower.

To this comment, Meghan replied that her followers would have to stay tuned. This remark led to a flurry of responses as to the way the late senator from Arizona, John McCain, would be honored by his daughter via the name of her first child.

Another fan commented about how they cannot wait for the couple to reveal the baby’s moniker and gender. Other fans chimed in with their own takes on the names The View host should consider for her child. These included John, Maverick, Johanna, Sidney, and Cain.

“Pregnancy becomes you. Never looked more beautiful,” said a second fan.

“Every woman needs to not only marry a husband but marry a man that will be the BEST father,” stated a third Instagram user, alluding to Meghan’s positive comments about Ben in the post’s caption.

“Wishing you great joy and adventures in the years ahead, Meghan. Your baby will be well-loved,” said a fourth fan.