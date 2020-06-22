John Bolton Lumps Democrats In With President Donald Trump On Partisan Politics

According to former National Security Adviser John Bolton, both the White House and congressional Democrats are a “danger” to the republic due to their constant infighting, according to Fox News.

Bolton, who was fired by President Donald Trump, has since written a book about his experience working under the president, and his view of the current administration is less than positive.

The former administration official made his comments while speaking to ABC News‘ Martha Raddatz in an interview that aired on Sunday, saying that while Trump is dangerous democrats are “almost as bad” thanks to their efforts to unseat the president.

Bolton characterized the constant clash between the White House and Congress as a “partisan catfight” according to Fox News.

However, according to Bolton, their issues don’t keep themselves relegated to existential arguments about policy. The former White House insider also accused the Department of Defense of “obstruction” of justice as concerned the Trump administration’s response to the possible use of chemical weapons by Syria.

Bolton recalled that the Syrian issue was one of the first that he ran into while executing his position in the administration.

“We responded by the end of the week. But, I have to say, it was a very disappointing process we went through. I felt there was obstruction from the Defense Department.”

BREAKING: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls Former National Security Adviser John Bolton a “traitor” in a statement about the claims made in his new book. pic.twitter.com/mgKVrEsTJL — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 19, 2020

The former presidential adviser continued his diatribe against the administration saying, “what we thought we should get from the Defense Department was a series of heavy, medium and light options for the president to choose from.”

“We got, instead, a series of options that were apples and oranges.”

Bolton didn’t pull any punches talking about how he feels the president approaches his position.

“There really isn’t any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what’s good for Donald Trump’s reelection,” Bolton told Raddatz.

Bolton’s sentiments about his former place of employment seem to be mutual, however. Presidential adviser Peter Navarro said just days ago in an interview on Fox News that Bolton was no more than a “disgruntled” former employee, who was fired because he wasn’t good at his job.

Navarro claimed that while Bolton was advising the president, he only had a nose for war, and wouldn’t accept any other diplomatic possibilities to solve conflict overseas.

According to the Navarro, Bolton refused to back the president’s vision for overseas relations and was removed from his position because the president wasn’t interested in going to war, the way Bolton appeared to be.