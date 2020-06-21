‘The Young And The Restless’ Reveals Christel Khalil’s Heartbreaking Daytime Emmy Reel

The Young and the Restless showcased Daytime Emmy nominee Christel Khalil’s heartbreaking Emmy reel for this year’s awards. The Lily Winters actress received a nomination for Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and the show shared clips of Khalil as Lily mourning her father, Neil Winters. The late Kristoff St. John portrayed Neil on the show for 29 years, and he died suddenly on February 3, 2019, at the age of 52, leaving his family, friends, co-stars, and fans stunned and brokenhearted. Khalil captured that heartache in the scenes she submitted for consideration.

The clip began with Lily, who was dressed for Society’s big opening night in a sparkly short gown, silently breaking down to Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Devon (Bryton James). She said no words, but the scene showed a devastated daughter’s reaction to hearing that her father had died. Both Devon and Cane tried to console her as she sobbed in agony.

The next scene showed Lily at her father’s funeral. She stood in front of everyone gathered and spoke about how when she lost her mother at such a young age, she at least had her dad. Lily shook as she fought to get the words out to honor her dad and everything he meant to her throughout her life. Lily remembered how her father knew how to pick up the pieces, and he helped her do that numerous times. Neil’s friends and family cried as Lily tearfully explained that he had put her back together, which is something he did for many in Genoa City throughout the decades.

Finally, an estranged Cane and Lily sat on the patio at Crimson Lights. Cane said that Neil had been so excited that she was returning to Genoa City. She had just finished serving prison time for her part in the distracted driving accident that left Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and her unborn child dead. Lily’s time behind bars badly affected Neil, and when she got transferred to a facility four hours from home, Neil took a temporary place to be closer to her. He’d recently returned to town, and he couldn’t wait to have both his children living near him again.

Lily told Cane that she felt like she was home when Neil held her in his arms. She did not want him to leave. Then, she cried into her hand while expressing her overwhelming grief.

On Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m., viewers can tune in to CBS to watch the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards and see if Khalil takes home the statue for her category. In 2012, the actress took home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.