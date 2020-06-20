Madison Prewett Shares An Adorable Instagram Post In Honor Of Her Little Sister’s Birthday

Madison Prewett of 'The Bachelor' took the time to celebrate her little sister's 18th birthday.

Madison Prewett of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor took to Instagram on Friday, June 19 to pay tribute to her little sister Mary in honor or her 18th birthday. The Bachelor fan favorite shared a series of stunning photos alongside her youngest sister.

Madison and her sister were twinning in the photo, each wearing very similar outfits. Madison showed off her thin frame in a white tank top with high waisted light wash jeans. She accessorized with a stack of bracelets and wore her extra long brown hair down naturally. She appeared to be wearing some light makeup, including a coat of mascara and light pink lipstick. She flashed her ultra white teeth as she smiled for the camera.

Madison clasped hands with Mary, their heads resting on one another as they leaned in close for the photo. The lookalike sisters each have the same long dark hair and tan skin. Mary wore a ruffled, off the shoulder white blouse along with some dark washed jeans.

In a separate photo within the post, the two sisters were accompanied by their other sister Mal, who is between Madison and Mary in age. The girls all appeared to be enjoying the day, their arms wrapped around one another in several sweet photos.

In her caption, Madison included a long string of emojis in celebration of her sister’s special day. The post got a lot of love online, racking up over 100,000 likes in less than an hour after it was posted. Madison boasts 1.8 million followers on the platform overall. Many of her followers and fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photo and to wish Mary a happy 18th birthday.

“Happy 18th birthday! Sisters are the BEST! Can you girls be any more beautiful?” gushed one social media user.

“Y’all are all gorgeous inside and out! Happy birthday, Mary!!! Hope you had a great day! Your family is such an inspiration!” wrote another person.

“She’s so lucky to have the most perfect girl on earth as her sister! Your whole family is so beautiful” one more person remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madison’s ending on The Bachelor was not especially pleasant. Much to his mother’s dismay, Weber broke off his engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss because he still had feelings for Madison and wanted to try to work things out. While the pair spoke of getting back together, they would ultimately decide to go their separate ways. Madison is now single and Weber is in a relationship with Kelley Flanagan.