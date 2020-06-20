NFL Rumors: New York Jets ‘Not Trading’ Jamal Adams Despite His Demand

Jamal Adams wants out of New York, but the Jets reportedly aren’t too keen on making his wish come true.

As the two sides reached an impasse on contract extension talks, Adams asked for a trade out of New York. But Andrew Brandt of MMQB said on Twitter that the Jets aren’t particularly motivated to trade him. Brandt wrote that the Jets still have Adams under team control for two more years — and can add a third by giving him the franchise tag — noting that the control is baked into his CBA-mandated rookie contract structure.

Adams had yet to take part in the team’s virtual offseason activities.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini had reported on Thursday that Adams asked for a trade as contract negotiations had failed to move forward. Adams, who is slated to make $3.5 million this season, said earlier in the year that he wanted to have an extension by the start of the 2020 season, which now appears unlikely to happen. Adams reportedly told the Jets he would welcome a trade to a small number of teams, that initially included the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and the Seattle Seahawks.

As The Inquisitr reported, Adams appeared particularly motivated to join the Cowboys, with rumors that he was willing to give up some contract concessions in order to land in Dallas.

Jamal Adams doubles down in the comment section. pic.twitter.com/1ylrbccwOn — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) June 19, 2020

But reports have long indicated that the Jets are feeling no pressure to trade Adams, given that his contract still has another two years left on it. Despite the apparent reluctance on the part of the Jets, Adams has grown increasingly vocal about his desire to leave New York. On Friday, he appeared to add another team to the list of potential destinations as he expressed an interest in joining former rival Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As the New York Post noted, Adams told ESPN analyst Ryan Clark that he would “love” to join former Jets coach Todd Bowles, who is now the defensive coordinator on the Buccaneers.

It was not clear yet if the Jets would put an asking price on Adams to test what teams might be willing to pay, but Cimini reported that when the team considered a deal with the Cowboys at last season’s trade deadline, the price tag was quite high.

“The Jets entertained offers for Adams at the trading deadline last fall, with the Cowboys showing interest. The Jets’ asking price reportedly was a first-round pick and two second rounders,” his report noted.