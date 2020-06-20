Donald Trump’s Sinking Poll Numbers Have Republicans Worried About A ‘Wipeout’ In November, Report Says

Donald Trump’s poll numbers have taken a sharp drop in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and growing unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and some Republicans are reportedly growing worried that the president’s unpopularity could sink the party in November.

As Vice News reported, a series of polls show Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic candidate, by double digits. The report noted that Republican leaders say privately that numbers are looking similarly bad on a local level for members of the GOP, with Trump’s numbers plunging in states and congressional districts across the country.

One unnamed GOP strategist told the outlet that as it currently stands, Republicans could be looking at a historic defeat.

“The environment really sucks for us right now. We’ve got a worldwide pandemic, the economy is slipping and now we have a race war tacked on,” warned one GOP strategist involved in multiple races. “If the election were held today, we’d be talking about a wipeout. We’d be in landslide territory.”

The report noted that Trump was struggling in states that he would need to hold in order to defeat Biden, including swing states in the Midwest where he narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016. State-level polls have shown that what was once a close race has tilted toward Biden, who has moved outside the margin of error in some recent polls in key states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

As The Inquisitr reported, national polls have looked grim for Trump as well. A Fox News poll released on Thursday showed that Biden have jumped out to a 12-point lead nationwide, with Trump’s support dropping to 38 percent.

Biden was strong across a number of key demographics in the poll, holding a 79-point advantage with African American voters and a 37-point lead with voters under age 30. Biden also held a 22-point lead among suburban voters and a 10-point advantage among voters age 65 and older — a demographic that Trump won in his 2016 election victory over Clinton.

Pollster Daron Shaw said the numbers showed that Trump needed to expand beyond his traditional Republican base and cut into Biden’s lead with independents, noting that there could still be a chance with the relatively high number of undecided independents.

Democrats have taken aim at not only defeating Trump, but flipping the Senate back into Democratic control. Polls have shown that a number of vulnerable Senate Republicans are trailing their Democratic challengers.