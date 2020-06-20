Donald Trump Campaign Accused Of Wire Fraud By Former White House Counsel

Norm Eisen, who is a former White House Special Counsel for Ethics and Government Reform, accused Donald Trump’s campaign of wire fraud on Friday evening, as reported by Raw Story. Eisen made the accusation on Twitter in response to former Obama White House Director of Communications, Jennifer Palmieri, who posted a text message allegedly from the Trump campaign — Donald Trump Jr., in particular.

“My father asked me to text you. He reached out to 100 patriots to join the Trump 100 Club. You’re the ONLY 1 who didn’t join. Join NOW,” the message reads along with a link to the Republican fundraising site WinRed.

Palmieri suggested that the “threatening” text was one of multiple others that she received. In addition, others took to social media to share identical text messages they received from the Trump campaign.

“This is 18 USC 1343 wire fraud by Trump campaign,” Eisen wrote in response to Palmieri. “No way the other 99 really replied, so all elements are met.”

More threatening fundraising texts from Don Jr. pic.twitter.com/LNLnU6ZA3k — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) June 19, 2020

Eisen noted that the requirements for wire fraud are: “a scheme to defraud,” “intent to defraud,” and “foreseeable & actual use of interstate wire comms.” According to Eisen, Attorney General William Barr, a close Trump ally, will not likely investigate the purported crimes. However, Eisen claimed that states could launch their own investigations under “analogous state crimes.”

“These are the kinds of fraudulent marketing techniques that Trump has used since the beginning of his career, and that led to outcomes like the huge Trump U. fraud settlement the shuttering of his charity by NY State.”

Eisen is referring to the $25 million settlement Trump reached with the students of Trump University, which New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman called a “sham university,” per USA Today. Although Trump previously refused to settle, he changed course after winning the 2016 election and agreed to payout disgruntled students so long as he was allowed to admit no wrongdoing. According to USA Today, Trump University was not a real university but a series of for-profit seminars. Former students of the program involved in the lawsuit claimed that the course falsely claimed to teach real estate success.

Last month, CNN reported that a federal judge allowed a lawsuit to proceed against Trump and his three eldest children for allegedly engaging in a fraudulent marketing scheme that preyed on investors. According to the lawsuit, the Trump family used The Celebrity Apprentice and other promotions to encourage investment in ACN Opportunity and defraud “economically marginalized people.” Per CNN, the Trump family plans to appeal the lawsuit.