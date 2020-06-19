Donald Trump: Hillary Clinton Is ‘Obviously Smarter’ Than Joe Biden

In an interview with Politico published on Friday, President Donald Trump discussed the November presidential contest against the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee Joe Biden.

Trump drew a parallel between the 2016 presidential election — when he beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — and the ongoing race, arguing that Clinton was a more formidable opponent than Biden.

Trump said that Clinton is “obviously smarter” than the former vice president.

“I can tell you a lot about Hillary. She had a lot of energy and she was smart.”

The commander-in-chief also argued that Biden is being hidden away from the public eye by members of his campaign. “We haven’t really seen the real Joe because they have him — they’re hiding him,” he said.

According to Biden’s campaign, the former vice president is simply following the advice of public health experts and practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2016, Trump repeatedly accused Clinton of having “no stamina,” questioning her fitness for office. And although he apparently believes Clinton was smarter and more energetic than Biden, Trump did not mince his words about the former secretary of state, accusing her of refusing to accept the results of the 2016 election.

After being asked whether he will question the legitimacy of the November election, Trump said that “Hillary kept talking about she’s going to accept, and they never accepted it.”

“You know. She lost too. She lost good,” the president added.

As Politico noted, polling suggests that Biden is a far more formidable opponent than Clinton. The Democrat is ahead of Trump in most nationwide polls and he appears to have an advantage in key battleground states.

For instance, a Fox News poll released on Thursday put Biden 12 percentage points ahead of Trump nationwide. The survey found that Biden is more popular than Trump among voters older than 65, as well as among voters younger than 30. The former vice president came in stronger in suburban areas and among independent voters.

According to the poll, Biden has a higher favorability rating than Trump, who is viewed unfavorably by 56 percent of the electorate.

PBS News Hour / Getty Images

During the wide-ranging interview Trump expressed opposition to mail-in voting and slammed his former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Trump also argued that Republican senators need to embrace his agenda if they want to keep their seats.

“If they don’t embrace, they’re going to lose, because, you know, I have a very hard base. I have the strongest base people have ever seen,” he said.