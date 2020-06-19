Vicky Pattison Wows In Cropped Hoodie & High-Waisted Joggers For Latest Outfit Post

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram to treat fans with a couple of new photos of herself in a comfy ensemble.

The 32-year-old stunned in a cropped back hoodie that showed off her midriff and a hint of her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted white joggers that had “I’m real” written across them in black text. To complete the outfit, Pattison wore black lace-up sneakers. She didn’t opt for any visible jewelry but did accessorize with eye-catching white sunglasses. Pattison kept her nails short with no polish and styled her dark shoulder-length straight hair down with a middle part. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a bold red lip, mascara, and eyeliner.

The reality star posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pattison was captured sitting down on top of a black square chair. The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner was photographed from a higher angle and looked up at the camera lens with a squinty expression. She raised one hand to her hair and placed both her feet on the chair in front of her.

In that next slide, Pattison was snapped in the same location and position. However, she tilted her head to the left and showcased a hint of her side profile.

For her caption, Pattison expressed that she has loved living in tracksuits during the lockdown that has been taking place in the United Kingdom. She also informed followers that her whole outfit is from the fashion brand Missy Empire.

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 3,000 likes and over 40 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“That hairstyle really suits you x,” one user wrote.

“Literally thought you were Rihanna!” another devotee shared, adding the flame emoji.

“Beauty! Have a lush weekend,” remarked a third fan.

“Hey, loving it Vicky! Casual and stylish,” a fourth admirer commented.

Pattison is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a matching violet knitted set that looked to be either a bathing suit or underwear. Pattison wore fluffy slippers with the outfit and tied her dark hair up. The former Loose Women panelist was enjoying some self-care outdoors while lying down on a sunbed. She showed off her toned physique and opted for a makeup look that included a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.