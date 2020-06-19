Marie Osmond Shares Exciting ‘The Talk’ News With Instagram

Marie Osmond shared exciting news regarding her daytime television series The Talk with her Instagram followers. She posted an image where she revealed that she, Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba would host the Daytime Emmy Awards. This show honors work in the daytime television field including talk shows and soap operas. This will be the first time this group of hosts has helmed an award show together.

The entertainment personality shared the news with her 260,000 followers on the social media site. She posted a photo of the women with a caption in which she told fans that the group would host the 47th annual awards show.

In the image, Sheryl wore a lovely blue wrap dress. Her hair was long and loose and appeared to be highlighted at its ends. Carrie Ann stood next to her. She wore a white halterneck dress in the share. Sharon was in the center of the image. She sported a gray jacket with rhinestones on the lapels and long sleeves that featured an interesting button detail. Her gray hair was styled in a chic short cut. Next to Sharon stood Eve who wore a sunny, yellow dress with a high neckline. Eve’s auburn hair was pulled away from her face and showed off her high cheekbones.

Finally, Marie, who bookended the group on the photo’s right side, looked lovely in a blue wrap dress with a v-neck. Her dark hair was curled to fall in soft waves atop her shoulders and with that, she wore oversized silver hoop earrings.

The Talk was nominated in two categories: Entertainment Talk Show Hosts and Talk Show Entertainment. The show, which normally aired live in front of a studio audience filled with a who’s who of daytime television stars, will feature its first digital broadcast this year. The Daytime Emmy Awards skipped a theater ceremony this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, the honors will be presented on a TV broadcast on June 26 on both CBS and streamed on CBS All Access.

Fans of the entertainer shared their excitement in the comments section of the post.

“Congratulations!!! So excited to see this! Love you Marie!” said one follower.

“Yay! I was looking forward to watching but now I am even more excited!” remarked a second fan.

“Couldn’t think of anyone better. I know you ladies will do a fantastic job,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Yesss!! Congratulations. I love you Marie and I’ll definitely be watching you. Good luck. Lots of love,” said a fourth person.