‘RHOA’s’ Producers Are Considering Replacing Eva Marcille With Sheree Whitfield, Sources Say

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans may be seeing Sheree Whitfield back on their screens for Season 13.

According to Hollywood Life, the Bravo series’ executives are searching for Eva Marcille’s replacement. Earlier this week, Marcille shared she won’t be returning to RHOA and felt it was time to focus on other projects. Marcille was a friend of the show in Season 10 and earned a peach in Seasons 11 and 12.

With Marcille deciding to make her exit from RHOA, the cast of the Atlanta housewives have an open spot to fill. Whitfield has reportedly been on their minds and could return to the show. Fans of RHOA will recall that Whitfield was asked to leave RHOA for the second time back in 2018.

“Sheree [Whitfield] is seriously being considered to rejoin the cast for Season 13,” a source shared with the outlet.

Although Whitfield started as an original cast member with NeNe Leakes when RHOA premiered in October 2008. Whitfield then left the show after Season 4 and reappeared as a friend to the show in Season 8. Soon after, she was bumped up to a series regular in Seasons 9 and 10 before leaving again.

Prior to Marcille’s exit announcement, Whitfield spoke to HL about the possibility of joining RHOA again. The mother of three said while she had a good time during both runs on the show, she is in a different head space today. She admitted she had to take a break from the show to focus on her mental health but could consider coming back for Season 13. Whitfield also shared that she’s still close with some of the current housewives, including Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Cynthia Bailey.

“Never say never, but for me, having those breaks were necessary,” Whitfield shared. “They were needed because when you’re on the show it’s so much. Sometimes it gets really dark. It’s just a lot of negative energy and then being able to pull away is like a load lifted off of your shoulders.”

While Whitfield is someone Bravo is reportedly considering for a return to RHOA, viewers shouldn’t expect to see former housewife Phaedra Parks on the series anytime soon. Back in Season 9, Parks was accused of spreading a rumor that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, intentionally drugged Porsha Williams during a night out. Additionally, Parks claimed Burruss has a dungeon in her home. After the fallout from Parks’ reveal, which took place during the Season 9 reunion, Burruss said she wouldn’t return to the show if Parks was hired back.

“Phaedra [Parks] will not be considered while Kandi is still on the show,” the source shared, adding that Bravo is “looking into casting at least one [housewife], but would like two other women right now to round out the cast.”