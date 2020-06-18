Kamala Harris Says She’d Be ‘Honored’ If She Is Asked To Be Joe Biden’s Running Mate

California Sen. Kamala Harris appeared on CBS’ The Late Show on Wednesday and spoke to host Stephen Colbert about the possibility of being Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate. As reported by Breitbart, Harris, who was herself a Democratic presidential candidate last year, is reportedly one of the top contenders for the position.

“I’d be honored if asked, and I’m honored to be a part of the conversation,” Harris told Colbert.

“But honestly, let me just tell you something. I will do everything in my power wherever I am to help Joe Biden win. I believe this is the most — and this is not rhetoric — I truly believe this is the most important election of our lifetime.”

“Justice is on the ballot in 2020, and saying goodbye to Donald Trump and, you know, go back to Trump Tower has to be imperative of all of us,” she added.

Afterward, Colbert pressed Harris on how she went from a “passionate opponent” of the former vice president’s in the debates to an ally. Notably, Harris trashed Biden in one debate over past praise of his segregationist colleagues. In response, Harris suggested that she has always been supportive of Biden.

“It was a debate. Literally, it was a debate. It was called a debate. … I am 1,000% supportive of Joe Biden, and I will, again, do everything I can to make sure he’s elected.”

As reported by CNN, aides and advisers claim that Harris and Biden’s relationship over the last year, while tense at times, has been defined by “warm conversations” and a “deep admiration” for one another. According to Harris, Biden’s son, Beau, who died in 2015 to brain cancer, was close with her and is the reason for her strong connection with the former vice president.

Per The Hill, Harris headlined a virtual fundraiser for Biden’s campaign that raised $3.5 million, which is Biden’s second-largest haul this cycle. But while Harris is reportedly a top contender for Biden’s running mate, she isn’t the only one high on the list. As The Inquisitr reported, Biden’s search is allegedly down to as few as six contenders, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice.

Biden has vowed to select a woman for his running mate and also faces pressure to pick a woman of color. This pressure comes after Biden’s primary comeback was fueled by African American support, including an endorsement from top Democrat James Clyburn.