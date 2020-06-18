Hoda Kotb Reveals She May Have To Postpone Her Wedding: ‘We’re Kind Of Bummed’

Hoda's opening up about her destination wedding with fiance Joel Schiffman.

Hoda Kotb has revealed that she and her fiancé Joel Schiffman may have to postpone their wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Today anchor dished a few details about her impending big day with her long-time boyfriend during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week alongside her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, where she revealed that they’d already planned a big destination wedding for sometime later this year.

But, unfortunately, she admitted that it’s now looking less and less likely that they’ll be able to tie the knot in 2020 after six years together.

“We are kind of guessing that it will [be postponed],” Hoda said, per Today, as she chatted with Ellen and Savannah via video link from their own homes in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

“It was a destination wedding, which would mean people getting on planes. We were kind of holding out to see what could happen, but the destination we were going to is turning into one of the [coronavirus] hot spots,” she continued.

Hoda — who recently announced her latest book — didn’t reveal exactly where or when she and Joel were planning to tie the knot, but added that “it looks like we may have to postpone” as she shared their disappointment.

“We’re kind of bummed about that because the place we were going was like our favorite place on earth,” the mom of two continued, as she noted that she and her man have already waited a very long time to tie the knot.

“We love it there. I know we should say, ‘Who cares? It doesn’t matter.’ But we waited a long time, so I sure hope we get to have it [there]. I just don’t know when.”

Hoda and Joel got engaged back in November. The star surprised her co-stars with the announcement on live TV as she flashed her huge engagement ring. The couple were first romantically linked in October 2014 and have adopted two daughters, 3-year-old Haley Joy and 1-year-old Hope Catherine, together.

As for Savannah, she revealed during The Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance that she too has had to postpone something pretty big due to the ongoing pandemic, which has affected much of the world.

Savannah revealed on the daytime talk show that she was supposed to get another operation on her eye after she had complications from a previous surgery. The news anchor shared that she needed to go under the knife again for cataract surgery after she previously had an operation following an accident involving one of her son’s toy trains.

“I see, but I see big blurry spots,” the mom of two told Hoda and Ellen, as she admitted she’s not sure right now when she’ll be able to head back to the hospital to get her vision corrected.