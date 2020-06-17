Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He’s ‘In Love’ After He Was Spied Kissing Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been fueling rumors about a possible romance after the two were recently spotted smooching. Now, the 30-year-old singer and rapper is telling the world that he is “in love” by posting a video featuring what appears to be Fox sitting with him as they watch the sunset.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted a video on his Instagram Stories that shows a romantic picnic featuring a pink blanket littered with roses and a box full of sushi. On the blanket, a woman wearing black ripped denim and a black leather motorcycle jacket can be spotted sitting next to him.

While you can’t see her face, the clothing and honey-brown hair match a look that Fox was sporting earlier in the day. Similarly, the rapper’s acid-washed jeans that he was seen wearing while hanging out with her are visible in the video.

Kelly captioned the video “in love.”

Fox recently appeared in Kelly’s newest video, called “Bloody Valentine.” In it, she poses in front of a bathtub, plays around in his bed, and mouths the lyrics into a microphone as Kelly sings, “if I could just have you, be mine.”

Fox recently split with her husband of almost 10 years, Brian Austin Green. The two have three sons together, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. As the Hollywood Reporter wrote in mid-May, Green said that they’d grown apart recently.

“She said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'” he said.

He added that he will always love her and that they are working hard to make sure their divorce doesn’t impact their kids.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her,” he said. “We’ve had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

At the time, Green confirmed that Fox and Kelly had been hanging out after meeting on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. He said that the two were just friends at that point.

But things seemed to have reached the next level after the two were photographed walking hand-in-hand, kissing, and hanging out in Los Angeles prior to the video being posted.