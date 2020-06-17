Lisa Vanderpump Claps Back At Rumor That She Had An Affair With Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brett Caprioni

The Bravo star blasted SUR assistant manager Danica Dow for her catty comments.

Lisa Vanderpump clapped back at a rumor that she has romantic feelings for her SUR employee, Brett Caprioni.

On the final part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, the Bravo star, 59, denounced SUR assistant manager Dancia Dow’s catty comments about her relationship with Brett, a 31-year-old waiter at Lisa’s West Hollywood restaurant. On a recent Vanderpump Rules aftershow, Danica brought up Lisa and Brett’s flirty relationship and how they “weirdly dirty talk.” She said the two are both “hot” and fanaticize about each other.

During the virtual, taped reunion, Lisa, who has been married to her husband Ken Todd since 1982, angrily addressed Danica’s comments about her.

“When she’s going on television saying I’m having an affair with Brett, that really p*sses me off, because in all the years, with all my staff, I’ve never put a finger on any of them,” Lisa said, per The Daily Mail. “I have children. I have a marriage.”

Danica explained that she didn’t mean to insinuate that Lisa was having an affair with Brett, and she apologized to her boss “if came out the wrong way.”

“It definitely came out the wrong way,” Lisa fired back. “Thank you very much. Been married 37 years. Have two children. I don’t need to hear that.”

Lisa also warned Danica that they need to talk about her workplace behavior after she caused a scene with another employee in public. The blowup was shown last season on Vanderpump Rules.

“We’re gonna need to talk about that before we go forward,” Lisa told Danica. The Vanderpump Rules boss previously suspended Danica from her job at SUR for her inappropriate actions.

While Danica’s employment with LVP appears to be on thin ice, Brett’s could be non-existent.

Brett is one of four Vanderpump Rules stars who were fired last week due to their past racist actions, but it has not yet been revealed if he has been fired from his waiter job at SUR. Brett has also worked as Lisa’s personal trainer in the past.

Following his firing from the Bravo reality show alongside fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Max Boyens, Brett told Entertainment Tonight that he appreciates Lisa for the opportunity she gave him and for all of her support after his past questionable tweets resurfaced.

Brett added that the Vanderpump Rules star understands that he is a good guy who made a mistake and that she always believed in his “capacity” to learn from his past behavior and change.