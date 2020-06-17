Donald Trump Considering Suing His Own Niece To Prevent Her From Publishing Tell-All Book, Report Says

Donald Trump is considering suing his own niece, Mary Trump, to prevent her from publishing a tell-all book that could damage his chances of winning re-election in November.

As The Daily Beast reported, two people familiar with the situation said that President Trump is having lawyers look into the matter and determine whether they have any legal recourse against his niece to stop the book. The report noted that they are likely to issue a threat in the form of a case and desist letter, with President Trump saying that Mary Trump had signed a non-disclosure agreement with him years ago related to a 2001 settlement regarding Fred Trump’s estate.

As the report noted, Trump and his team appear wary of those preparing to write books sharing salacious details of the president’s life and time in his administration. There are reportedly similar plans to attempt to stop former National Security Adviser John Bolton from publishing his own book later this month. This week, the Department of Justice filed an injunction meant to prevent Bolton’s book from being published, claiming it contained classified material. Donald Trump’s lawyer also sent a legal warning to the president’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, demanding he cease writing his own tell-all book about his time with the president.

Sam Nunberg, a former political adviser to Trump, told The Daily Beast that the president would be particularly motivated to prevent his niece from publishing her book.

“Based on my experience, if you’re asking me which book the president would be more upset about, the Mary Trump one or the John Bolton one, it would be Mary Trump’s,” Nunberg said. “It’s about family, it’s a personal betrayal. The president has dealt with disgruntled past employees saying things and criticizing him. But in all my research—and I’m very well read on the Trumps—I’ve never seen something like this.”

As The Inquisitr reported, the 55-year-old Mary Trump is planning to release a book about the president this summer. The book, set to be titled Too Much And Never Enough, reportedly shares “harrowing and salacious” stories about Donald Trump and details Mary Trump’s decision to release family tax documents that became the basis for a bombshell report from The New York Times’. The report found that Donald Trump received the modern equivalent of $400 million from his father’s real estate empire, cutting into the president’s narrative that his own business empire was largely self-made.