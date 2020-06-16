Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable 19th Birthday Tribute For Daughter Lola: ‘Heart And Soul Of Our Family’

Kelly had a nostalgic birthday tribute filled with family photos for her only daughter.

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram on Tuesday morning (June 16) to share an adorable birthday tribute for her only daughter, Lola Consuelos. The mom of three posted a nostalgic birthday tribute for the now 19-year-old, who she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, which was made up of several sweet photos of the teenager as a baby and a child.

Kelly kicked off the birthday upload with a shot of Lola as kid in a red and white striped shirt with her hand on a blue locker.

She then took things back to a few year prior when the teenager was a baby as she shared a sweet shot of Lola lying down in a light pink dress with a matching bow in her hair.

The third showed Lola with her dad. The Riverdale actor held on tight to his baby daughter as they took a dip in the pool together.

The multi-photo upload included a number of other photos of Lola as a baby while she flashed a very big grin to the camera.

Kelly also included Lola’s brothers, now 17-year-old Joaquin and 23-year-old Michael in the snaps.

In the caption, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host — who recently cut her son’s hair in a video shared on Live as the family remain locked down together amid the ongoing pandemic — put her love for her daughter into words as she posted a loving caption.

In part, the former All My Children actress referred to Lola as being the “heart and soul of our family” as she told her how much she, Mark, and her brothers all love her. She added a number of different emoji to her post, including several red love hearts and birthday cakes, and also tagged Lola’s official Instagram account.

The comments section of the upload was flooded with sweet birthday messages for Lola from Kelly’s 2.8 million followers.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful! Have a fun and loving day!” one person said.

“Great pictures Kelly. Happy Birthday to Lola hope she has an amazing day,” another comment read.

“She has her mommas smile. Happy bday!!!” a third person said with two heart eye emoji.

Lola may be celebrating her birthday in the sunshine this year as it’s thought that Kelly and her family are still locked down in the Caribbean. The Consuelos family headed out on vacation prior to the coronavirus lockdown and then decided to stay there and shelter in place rather than head back to New York.

Kelly has filmed new episodes of Live with co-host Ryan Seacrest, who’s currently in California, remotely in line with social distancing guidelines ever since.